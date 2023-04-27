Guwahati: Members of village development councils from Kheroni and Dhansiri areas under Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council (KAADC) were sensitised on the important role they could play in the prevention of wildlife crime in two workshops organised at Kheroni and Dhansiri.

The workshops were held under the aegis of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) in collaboration with Aaranyak, a premier research-based biodiversity conservation organisation.

The workshops carried out at Kheroni and Dhansiri on April 24 and 25 were attended by more than 200 participants including gaon burahs, town committee members, local villagers and school students besides police and forest department staff.

Special PCCF of KAADC S S Rao, who attended the Kheroni workshop, underscored the importance of PRI members in sharing relevant information on wildlife crime. He appreciated both WCCB and Aaranyak for conducting such an enlightening workshop in such interior places where wildlife crime and trade of wildlife overlap and go undetected.

Resource team from WCCB comprising Assistant Director Jawaharlal Baro and Operational Assistant Nabajit Barman discussed about the relevance of wildlife protection laws and role of PRIs to prevent the same.

Aaranyak’s resource team comprising senior manager Dr Jimmy Borah and project officer Ivy Farheen Hussain highlighted the importance of Karbi Anglong landscape and wildlife crime scenario with a local perspective.

Biodiversity Board chairperson Pranab Nunisa, who attended Dhansiri workshop, highlighted the need to provide livelihood options to local communities so that they do not engage in wildlife crimes.

All the resource persons flagged that areas under KAADC like Dhansiri, which are located along the Assam-Nagaland boundary, witness lots of instances of wildlife crime happening because of inadequate monitoring of inter-state movements of wildlife criminals.

Here awareness of wildlife crimes among the local communities plays a vital role in keeping those under check. As illegal wildlife trade occurs due to demands of products from other areas, information sharing by local communities when they become aware of the problem can deter such incidences.



