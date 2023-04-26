Guwahati: Buoyed by the success last year, smaller towns and cities in the state will this year play host to the Assam Book Fair, a premier book fair now jointly organised by the Publication Board, Assam and All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association.
Apart from Guwahati, the “Assam Book Fair 2023-24” will be also organised in Haflong, North Lakhimpur, Sivasagar and Silchar this year.
It may be noted that the “Guwahati Book Fair”, which used to be earlier organised by the publication board, and the “North East Book Fair, which was held by the book publishers and sellers association, were merged last year and christened as ‘Assam Book Fair’.
Addressing media persons at a joint conference here on Wednesday, office-bearers of the Publication Board, Assam and All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association said a preliminary schedule for the upcoming book fairs has been prepared by the organisers.
“Apart from Guwahati, the Assam Book Fair this year will be held in Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Silchar and Haflong this year,” Pramod Kalita, secretary of the Publication Board, Assam, informed.
Besides, two other cities in Lower Assam will also have the privilege of hosting the book fair. “The venue and schedule of these two book fairs will be announced in due course of time,” Kalita said.
Meanwhile, the organisers have finalised the dates of the book fairs this year in the five venues, including the annual book fair in Guwahati in December-January.
“The Assam Book Fair in Haflong town will be spread over a week from October 1 to 7, 2023, followed by book fairs in Lakhimpur town from October 31 to November 9, 2023; in Sivasagar from November 18 to November 27, 2023, and Silchar from December 1 to 10, 2023,” he said.
“The Assam Book Fair in Guwahati will be held from December 29 to January 9, 2024, at the Assam Institute of Engineering ground in Chandmari. We are gearing up all necessary preparations for organising the book fairs on a war footing,” Kalita said.
The organisers further thanked all the readers and book buyers for making the Assam Book Fair in Guwahati, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Nalbari, Diphu and Bongaigaon last year a success.
“These book fairs have been able to create a book movement in Assam for which the media fraternity in the state also deserves a share of the credit. These book fairs have ensured a secure market for books in the country and abroad,” the Publication Board’s secretary said.
“The book fairs have played a positive role in bringing together the younger generation of writers from various parts of Assam to a common platform for intellectual discussions and thereby adding a new dimension to the book movement in Assam,” he said.
“Moreover, these book fairs have provided considerable respite to the book publishers and sellers of Assam in coping with the losses faced during the lockdown which was triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.
Notably, thousands of bibliophiles, young and old, thronged the book fair that was held in Guwahati earlier this year. The book fair recorded sales worth over Rs 5 crore and a footfall close to six lakh.
Booksellers and publishers from Bangladesh as well as those from West Bengal and New Delhi put up stalls here attracting book lovers to the venue.
The book fair could not be organised in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, while in the subsequent year, the footfall was low and sales took a hit, as the pandemic situation was still prevalent, albeit not quite like in 2020.
