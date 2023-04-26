Tinsukia: Security forces recovered three kgs of suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Makum, around 10 km east of Tinsukia town on Wednesday morning.
The IED was found in a plastic bag planted on the road passing through the overbridge with wires connected to it, a source in the Army said.
Talking to this correspondent, Abhijit Gurav, Superintendent, Tinsukia Police, said that based on input, a joint team of police and Army recovered a suspected IED-like object. “Immediately, the area was cordoned off, and the bomb disposal squad was called in. The experts from the Army neutralised the suspected IED by carrying out a controlled blast. The remains from the site will be sent to forensics for examination to find out the kind of explosive,” he added.
Gurav said they were investigating the matter to figure out the persons involved, their motive and their target.
According to an army source, the IED, weighing around 3 kg, was found on the Makum bypass at 10 am today morning. “This was detected by alert troops carrying out road opening duty and effectively neutralised at 12.10 pm without any damage.
