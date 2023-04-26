Assam: FIR against APCC chief for remarks against BJP women karyakartas

Guwahati: An FIR has been filed at Jorhat Sadar Police Station against Rana Goswami, the working President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), for making derogatory statements against women karyakartas of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the BJP Mahila Morcha and the Assam state BJP unit, two separate complaints have been filed against Rana Goswami for outraging the modesty of women karyakartas of the BJP by defaming them with derogatory statements.

The Congress President allegedly stated that women were not safe in the BJP and had illicit relationships with men outside their marriage. He also claimed that a BJP legislator had accepted this without taking any names.

This incident has occurred amidst the chaos within the Congress party over the allegations of harassment made by Angkita Dutta, the now-suspended Woman President of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress.

