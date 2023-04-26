Assam: FIR against APCC chief for remarks against BJP women karyakartas

Guwahati: An FIR has been filed at Jorhat Sadar Police Station against Rana Goswami, the working President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), for making derogatory statements against women karyakartas of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
According to the BJP Mahila Morcha and the Assam state BJP unit, two separate complaints have been filed against Rana Goswami for outraging the modesty of women karyakartas of the BJP by defaming them with derogatory statements.
The Congress President allegedly stated that women were not safe in the BJP and had illicit relationships with men outside their marriage. He also claimed that a BJP legislator had accepted this without taking any names.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
This incident has occurred amidst the chaos within the Congress party over the allegations of harassment made by Angkita Dutta, the now-suspended Woman President of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress.
Also Read | Smaller cities to host Assam Book Fair along with Guwahati this year
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam to surpass Punjab in terms of GDP in 3 yrs: Himanta in Delhi
- Mizoram: Three out of 5 jail escapees re-arrested
- SCO members to play pivotal role in combating food and energy security challenges: India
- Arunachal: Flagship programmes must reach beneficiaries, says Guv
- Mizoram: MNF launches election campaing for CADC polls
- Assam: FIR against APCC chief for remarks against BJP women karyakartas