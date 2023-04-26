Assam Down Town University celebrates World IPR day

Guwahati: Assam down town University celebrated World Intellectual Property Right’s Day by inaugurating the ‘Wall of Innovation’ on the varsity premises on Wednesday.
The Wall of Innovation is a testimony of product-based research showcasing the patents obtained and was inaugurated by the Director of ASTEC, Dr Jaideep Baruah.
In his speech, Dr Baruah enlightened the audience about the recent technical innovations in Assam and emphasised the need for research and innovation to generate revenue.
The session ended with a talk by the founder of Innove Intellects LLP Pooja Kumar. In her speech, Kumar exemplified the women innovators of this country and their unique role in commercialising the inventions.
The day was celebrated to spread awareness about Innovation and Intellectual Property Rights and encourage the student community for a better future.
