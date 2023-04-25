Heat conditions are expected to increase gradually across Northeast India this week, even as the meteorological department has forecast more rains across the region, shielding it against the onslaught of extreme heat for a little bit longer.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a wind discontinuity running from Sub-Himalayan West Bengal to Chhattisgarh will help create wet weather conditions over Northeast India, including Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, over the next few days.
While showers are likely to blanket more regions of Arunachal, Assam and Meghalaya than Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, all NE states will most likely remain wet till Friday, April 28, The Weather Channel has reported. IMD forecasts indicate that Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will receive fairly widespread rains till Wednesday (April 26).
Light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rains that may settle into northeastern parts of the country on Tuesday will reduce gradually thereafter. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds will likely accompany the wet patch.
While the wet weather will help limit daytime temperatures in Arunchal’s Itanagar to 30-31°C till the end of the week, Assam is expected to be hotter, with maximum temperatures in Guwahati likely to gradually climb to 34°C by Friday.
Meanwhile, most of Meghalaya is expected to remain below 30°C until the end of the week, with daytime temperature in Shillong likely to hover around 26°C until Friday.
Darjeeling in north Bengal is expected to be the chilliest among all the hill areas of east-northeast, with a maximum temperature of around 18-20°C till Friday, the IMD has forecast.
Assam: Hailstorm takes toll on tea plantation; second-flush yield wiped out
