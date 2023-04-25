The Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary ‘Hemkosh’ has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for being the largest bilingual braille dictionary with 90,640 word entries. The title was awarded to Jayanta Baruah and Hemkosh Prakashan in Guwahati as verified on April 24, 2023.
The title will be conferred on May 1, 2023.
This edition of ‘Hemkosh’ comprises of approximately 10,000 pages comprising of more than 15 volumes, and it is also the first full language dictionary in Braille, after Oxford.
Jayanta Baruah has also donated the dictionary copies to all educational institutions for the visually impaired students, universities, state and central libraries, as well as national library.
The dictionary was formally presented to the Prime Minister in New Delhi last year.
‘Hemkosh’ is the first Assamese dictionary edited in the 19th century by late Hemchandra Baruah. 125 years later, the Braille version was conceptualised and published by his grandson and noted journalist Jayanta Baruah.
