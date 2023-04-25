Guwahati: A two-day orientation and training program on handmade tea was organized by Aaranyak for the Karbi women in villages located under the Kohora River basin and Diffloo River basin of Karbi Anglong district, Assam.

The event was conducted by Dr Rajkumar Gohain Baruah, a renowned tea expert, and was held at two different venues in separate villages.

During the two-day training program, Dr Baruah explained the entire process involved in making and processing both green and orthodox tea. He also educated the Karbi women on how to cultivate and manage their tea gardens organically, without using pesticides or any other chemical products.

The program covered some essential components and steps involved in processing tea, such as the quality of the tea leaves required, withering, temperature, hand-rolling process, oxidation, drying process, and storage.

Dr Jayanta Kumar Sarma, a senior official at Aaranyak, stated that the tea training workshop was attended by sixteen participants, eight in KRB and another eight women in DRB.

One of the participants, Sika Terangpi from Rongtara village, expressed her happiness and excitement about learning new techniques for preparing green and orthodox tea. She hoped that these new skills would bring immense benefits to their community.

