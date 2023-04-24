Three with alleged links to Ansarul Bangla arrested in Assam

Dhubri: Three persons with alleged links to the Bangladeshi proscribed outfit Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT), an affiliate of the Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), were arrested from Assam’s Dhubri district during a search operation on Monday, a police officer said.
Acting on information from ABT members arrested earlier, the police launched an operation and arrested three persons with links to the outfit from different parts of the district, Superintendent of Police, Aparna Natarajan told reporters here.
During the preliminary investigation, police found that the trio had a history of financial transactions with ABT members arrested earlier from Barpeta, Goalpara, Morigaon, Dhubri and other states of the country, the SP said.
Further investigations are on and the police suspect that the arrested persons may have connections with other active ABT members who are hiding in other states, Natarajan said.
The arrested trio are Shafiqul Islam, arrested from Bagulamari area of the town, Muzahidul Mondal from Sastarghat Part-ll and Badshah Sheikh from Takimari, the SP said.
The police will register cases under different sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the SP added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Mobile phones and a laptop have been seized from their possession.
The state police had busted nine modules of the ABT and Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and arrested 53 people last year.
Also Read | Assam: Hailstorm takes toll on tea plantation; second-flush yield wiped out
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal’s Millo Sunka wins Best Actress at Int’l Film Festival
- Three with alleged links to Ansarul Bangla arrested in Assam
- Chin rockstar Benjamin Sum’s ‘Aadhar’ card fuels refugee debate in Mizoram
- Meghalaya: Chief Electoral Officer reviews Sohiong poll preparations
- Malaria cases fell 75% compared to 2014: Tripura CM Manik Saha
- SC must let legislature decide on same-sex marriage, says lawyers’ body