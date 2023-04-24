Six KLO militants nabbed in Assam: Police

Kokrajhar (Assam): Six militants of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KN) outfit were apprehended following a gunfight with Assam Police in Kokrajhar district on Monday.
Two of the nabbed insurgents were critically wounded in the gunbattle while two other militants managed to escape, a police spokesperson said.
“An operation was launched in Chakrashila area on Sunday evening, during which a transit camp of KLO (KN) was busted on Monday. We managed to apprehend six militants,” Assam Police spokesperson Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan said.
He said two of the arrested rebels sustained bullet injuries in the encounter.
“There were a total of eight insurgents in the camp. Two of them managed to escape,” the spokesperson said.
He said two revolvers and food items were recovered from the camp.
A manhunt is underway to nab the fleeing militants, he added.
