Railway Protection Force rescues 9 minors, arrests one tout: NFR

Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N.F.Railway successfully rescued 9 minors and a woman during the ongoing checking on April 17 and 18 from different trains and railway stations.

The RPF also apprehended one tout during checking who was involved in the illegal selling of railway tickets.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

On April 17 and 18, drives were conducted at different locations in Katihar, Guwahati, Dimapur, Kamakhya, Kishanganj, and New Tinsukia stations.

During the drive, RPF of NFR managed to rescue 9 runaway minors, which include 6 girls and 3 boys, and a woman. All the rescued minors and the woman were later handed over to the respective childline as per norms for safe custody and family members after proper verification.

In another incident on April 17 April, information was received regarding touting activities by one shop namely “Saimul Common Service Centre” located at Chandpur, in West Bengal’s Malda district. The RPF team of Barsoi conducted a raid and search in the shop. During the raid, they recovered 6 railway e-tickets worth Rs 14,868 that were generated by using personal user IDs.

The owner of the shop Saimul Hoque could not give any satisfactory reply regarding the recovered e-tickets. Later, the person was taken into custody and a case was registered under section 143 of the Railway Act.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) keeps a close watch on touting activity within its jurisdiction. It also remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardians, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Tea planters suffering from ‘crop loss’, ‘falling’ prices in Tripura

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









