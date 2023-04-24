In a 24-hour long input-based operation, Cachar police on Monday recovered 1.53 lakh kilograms of smuggled Burmese areca nuts from different parts of the Cachar district, officials said.

Police succeeded to impound eight vehicles carrying the Burmese supari and detained ten persons in this regard.

The superintendent of police of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta on Monday said that the operation was launched on Sunday.

“The smugglers are trying to adopt a new modus operandi to operate their clandestine movement of foreign nuts but we are determined to break off their plan. Our special teams are keeping a strict vigil on attempts of the smugglers across the Cachar district. The seized consignments were coming from neighbouring states for transporting to other states,” Mahatta said.

Ten suspected smugglers including five from Uttar Pradesh, two from Rajasthan, one from Bihar and two from Assam have been arrested in this connection.

Amongst the eight vehicles recovered in the process, three have registration numbers of Uttar Pradesh (UP-21BN-8969, UP-21BN-5169 and UP-21BN-9318) two of Rajasthan (RJ-14GL-8337 & RJ-37GB-0474), one of Nagaland (NL-01L-8448) and two of Assam (NL-01L-8448 & AS-11CC-9107).

The police official said that following the directives of the state government, the police are making all-out efforts in the fight against illegal transportation of smuggled dry areca nuts, resulting in significant seizures in the past few days.

“Our CM has instructed us to keep a strict attitude towards any such illegal activities and we are following it. We are going to place a strong charge sheet against these smugglers while producing them before the court,” Mahatta said.

