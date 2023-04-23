Assam: Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Tinsukia, 2 dead

Tinsukia: A severe hailstorm lashed Assam’s Tinsukia district on Saturday night, claiming two lives.

The hailstorm left a trail of destruction following which the district administration launched helpline numbers – 93945 85622 and 9365118503 – for the residents.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Several trees and electricity poles were uprooted in many places, which resulted in roads getting blocked. The hailstorm also caused extensive damaged to several houses.

“The sound of the hailstones, while it was falling on the tin roofs, and the gusty winds were very scary. I have never seen or heard something like this in my entire 57 years,” Pranab Gogoi, a resident of Tinsukia town, said.

Deputy commissioner of Tinsukia Swapneel Paul, who has been witnessing the scale of destruction since last night, said, “Massive uprooting of trees in several places was reported, leading to the blockade of all the major roads in the town since last night. Five teams were immediately pressed into service for clearing the roads for vehicular movements.”

“Lal Bunglow area has been worst affected in the town,” Paul added.

He said, “Altogether 52 villages, 35 under Tinsukia Revenue Circle and 17 under Doomdooma Revenue Circle, have been hit by the storm. Two persons have lost their lives in Doomdooma revenue circle. We have taken immediate steps to hand over compensation cheques to the grief-stricken families.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The deceased have been identified as Bijoy Manki of Raidang TE and Dev Kumar Thakur of Bordubi TE.

Paul added that the assessment of damages caused by the hailstorm is underway and figures can be released only after the assessment is completed.

According to sources, several facilities at New Tinsukia railway station have been badly hit, including the newly constructed waiting room.

A source in the district administration said that more than hundreds of trees and electric poles have been uprooted and clearing of all arterial roads and restoring electricity would take some time.

Uttam Prakash, Divisional railway manager of New Tinsukia railway station, said the frontal asbestos roof and a portion of the roof above the foot over bridge have been damaged along with staff quarters. “The electricity will be restored by Monday,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A video has been widely circulated on WatsApp that shows that two large portions of the roof above the newly renovated waiting room have been blown away.

“The movement of the trains has not been affected except the Rajdhani Express, which was held up for two hours amid the hailstorm considering the safety aspect. Several trees had fallen on railway tracks between Panitola and Chabua belt,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tinsukia town and other affected areas continue to reel under power cuts since last night.

Also read | Security tightened in Assam’s Dibrugarh as Amritpal Singh to be shifted to prison

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









