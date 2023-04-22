IGGL completes Asia's largest underwater hydrocarbon pipeline across Brahmaputra: CEO

Guwahati: Asia’s largest underwater hydro-carbon pipeline, below the river Brahmaputra connecting Jorhat and Majuli in Assam has been completed by the Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL), the company’s CEO Ajit Kumar Thakur said on Saturday.
The challenging task of laying a 24-inch diameter hydrocarbon pipeline beneath the mighty Brahmaputra river by Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) method was completed on Friday, marking the completion of a major milestone in the construction of the North East Gas Grid (NEGG) connecting North East India to the National Gas Grid.
The total length of the pipeline in this single HDD crossing is 4,080 metre across the main water channel of Brahmaputra river.
This is the longest river crossing by any hydrocarbon pipeline of size 24-inch diameter and above in Asia and the second longest in the world, he claimed.
This one of a kind HDD river crossing was executed by intersection method, where two HDD rigs simultaneously started drilling from the two sides of Brahmaputra with intersection of the two drilling heads in the middle at 30 metre beneath the river bed.
The laying of 4,080 metre pipeline section was completed by overcoming numerous hurdles faced mainly due to monsoon rains and flood, he said.
The total length of HDD crossing across the Brahmaputra river considering all major and minor water channels is 5,780 metre.
The pipeline was laid in three separate HDD sections of length 1000 M, 4080 M and 700 M with the first and the third sections completed earlier.
The next step will be tie-in of the three sections at two points, which will be located at 15 M and 8 M below Natural Ground Level (NGL).
“With the completion of the Brahmaputra HDD, IGGL has achieved more than 71 per cent physical progress of the NEGG Project and will be able to complete the Guwahati-Numaligarh section of the project by February 2024”, Thakur said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He thanked the Assam government for being extremely supportive in implementing the project.
Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited, is a joint venture company of five major Oil PSUs – IOCL, ONGC, GAIL, OIL and NRL. It is implementing the North East Gas Grid Project connecting the major cities and demand centres of North East India with the National Gas Grid.
The 1656 km long natural gas pipeline is constructed at a project cost of Rs 9,265 crore.
Also Read | Assam youth wing chief expelled from Congress for 6 years for anti-party activities
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- No long-term solution to Northeast’s woes without peace in Myanmar
- CM vows to ‘gift’ two Tripura seats to PM Modi in LS polls
- IGGL completes Asia’s largest underwater hydrocarbon pipeline across Brahmaputra: CEO
- ChatGPT: lessons learned from Italy’s temporary ban on AI chatbot
- Heroin worth Rs 8 crore seized in Assam
- Will ST status for Meiteis hurt hill-valley relations in Manipur?