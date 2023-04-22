Diphu: A huge consignment of heroin, estimated to be worth nearly Rs eight crore has been seized and two persons were arrested in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Saturday, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, security forces comprising state police and CRPF launched an operation in the Lahorijan area of the district on Friday night.
A truck coming from Manipur was intercepted early on Saturday and following a search operation, 116 soap boxes containing 1.3 kg of heroin were seized.
The contraband was hidden in the tarpaulin covering the truck.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The police arrested two persons.
The value of the seized heroin was estimated to be nearly Rs 8 crore.
Also Read | Gauhati HC expresses dissatisfaction at evicted people kept like cattle in camps
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ChatGPT: lessons learned from Italy’s temporary ban on AI chatbot
- Heroin worth Rs 8 crore seized in Assam
- Will ST status for Meiteis hurt hill-valley relations in Manipur?
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer April 22
- India committed to furthering sustainable development: PM Modi
- Govt launches fifth round of regional air connectivity scheme