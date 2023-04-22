Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Assam, Governor and CM greet people

Guwahati: Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were offered across Assam on Saturday with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greeting the people on the occasion.
The Eid prayers in Guwahati were offered by Muslims at the Machkhowa Idgah field, Burha Jame Masjid, Hatigaon Idgah among others.
The governor, in his message, said that Eid-ul-fitr marks the conclusion of the month of fasting.
“Eid-ul-Fitr is also an occasion for happiness and merrymaking, marked by the spirit of universal brotherhood. May the celebration bind us all with the thread of friendship to universal brotherhood to rededicate ourselves to the cause of humanity”, he said.
Kataria also hoped that the festival would further strengthen the bond of harmony and usher in a period of sustained peace, progress and prosperity.
The chief minister, in his message, greeted the people of Assam, especially those practising Islam on the occasion of the festival.
“Let this occasion be an occasion for Eid prayers, charity, feasting, friendship and harmony. I hope this festival augurs an ambience of joy, happiness and prosperity”, Sarma added.
