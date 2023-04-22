Assam CM lays foundation stone of new Assam House in Delhi

New Delhi: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a new Assam House here and said the new premises will serve the patients and students of the state.
Sarma said the construction of the new Assam House in Dwarka, the third state guest house in the national capital, will be completed within 18 months.
The new Assam House will cater to the needs of patients and students while the other two will be used by officials, he said at the event.
A large number of patients from Assam visit Delhi regularly for treatment for various ailments while a sizeable number of students belonging to the state also study in the national capital.
The new Assam House will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 21.66 crore on a plot measuring 1,000 square metres and will consist of three basements and ground plus four floors.
It will have one VVIP suite, 18 guest rooms, 13 dormitory beds, one 2 BHK unit and two one BHK units for resident staff.
It will have facilities like a cafeteria, reception and lounge, kitchen, common toilets, car parking, passenger lifts and car lifts, according to an official release by the Assam government.
The old Assam House and the Assam Bhavan are located in Chanakyapuri.
The old Assam House on Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Marg was reconstructed a few years ago while the Assam Bhavan on Sardar Patel Marg is being demolished and in its place a new one will come up. It’s construction will start in June.
The chief minister said the state government has created assets in major metropolitan cities and Assam Houses will come up in Vellore and Bangalore while the existing one in Kolkata is being demolished and a new one will be constructed in its place.
A new Assam House was constructed in Chennai sometime ago.
Sarma said the state government has acquired land in Mumbai for a project to showcase Assam’s cultural heritage such as Kamakhya temple, Batadrava than, Rangghar, namghar while it is searching for a suitable plot of land in the national capital for such a project.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He said the days of agitation and protests in Assam are over with the state moving ahead with several infrastructure projects like roads, flyovers and bridges under various stages of construction.
He said the state government has decided to construct 24 medical colleges out of which 12 have been already completed.
Also read | Assam youth wing chief expelled from Congress for 6 years for anti-party activities
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Fruit and vegetables: is it better to peel them?
- Assam CM lays foundation stone of new Assam House in Delhi
- 336 border villages in Arunachal Pradesh to get 4G connectivity, 254 mobile towers set up
- No long-term solution to Northeast’s woes without peace in Myanmar
- CM vows to ‘gift’ two Tripura seats to PM Modi in LS polls
- IGGL completes Asia’s largest underwater hydrocarbon pipeline across Brahmaputra: CEO