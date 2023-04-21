Boko: The century-old annual Suwari festival was celebrated on Thursday with traditional fervour and gaiety at Suwori Field in Boko in Assam’s Kamrup district.
Hundreds of people from various places congregated at Suwori Field to celebrate the festival. The annual festival is celebrated on the 7th Day of the Rongali Bihu.
The festival showcases the rich cultural heritage of the diverse indigenous communities. It is primarily organised by the people belonging to various tribes of the area including Garos, Rabhas, Boros, Hajongs and Rajbongshis.
The main attractions of the festival were the traditional horse race known as “Hana Ghora,” the “Paro Bah” dance, and traditional sports like tug of war, bamboo climbing, 100-meter race, among others.
Explaining the significance of “Hana Ghora,” Deepak Kumar, organiser of the festival, said, “According to legend, God Siva, while traveling with his wife’s dead body, met the Hanas (Garo) people in this area. After his departure, the Hanas (Garo) created a horse made of bamboo and cloth, which became famous as the Hana Ghora dance. During the dance, ‘Kodal’ (spade) and drum are used, and it is always performed along with two armed guards. Before the dance is performed, they pray to the Goddesses and offer chicken, wine, eggs, mustard oil.”
Elaborating on the ‘Paro Bah’ dance, he said, “Paro Bah was the younger sister of Hana Ghora and also involved prayers and offerings before visiting all the residences of the village. Paro Bah is made with a long straight jati bah (bamboo) wrapped with red and white cloth, with the body covered in black, white, and green cloth.”
Various traditional games, dances such as Bihu dance, Rabha dances like “Farkanti” and “Bogejari”, Boro dances like “Dhwimali” and “Mawsaglang” Garo dance “Wangala Dance,” Koch-Rajbongshi dance, Gorkhali dance, marked the day-long celebration.
