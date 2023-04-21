Guwahati: Close on the heels of the boundary settlement between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh here on Thursday, Assam and Nagaland are exploring all options to bring an end to the decades-old border imbroglio in an amicable manner.

As the boundary problem between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was resolved following the signing of MoU by Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday evening, it saw another swift development with Chief Minister Sarma closeted with his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio in a one-to-one discussion at Assam House here in the late evening hours to resolve the long-standing border row between the two neighbouring states.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Both the Chief Ministers also discussed issues of mutual interests and collaboration on oil exploration along the inter-state border.

Later taking to twitter, Chief Minister Sarma said, “Happy to have got an opportunity to spend time with Hon’ble Chief Minister of Nagaland @Neiphiu_Rio Ji at Assam House, New Delhi.

“We had an engaging discussion on bringing closure to the ongoing boundary issue and other areas of mutual gains and collaboration.”

Happy to have got an opportunity to spend time with Hon’ble Chief Minister of Nagaland @Neiphiu_Rio Ji at Assam House, New Delhi.



We had an engaging discussion on bringing closure to the ongoing boundary issue and other areas of mutual gains and collaboration. pic.twitter.com/Wm65gCYzb7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 20, 2023

Later, talking to media persons Chief Minister of Nagaland, Rio said he had a fruitful discussion with his Assam counterpart on the settlement of the border dispute out of the court with support and cooperation of ethnic groups from both sides.

“We have discussed our border issue and development issues. Because we have to work together, support one another and how to go forward. Assam and Arunachal Pradesh signed an agreement on border dispute today, likewise, we are also discussing how we should settle our border dispute outside the court with the (support of) ethnic groups from both sides,” quipped Rio.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rio further disclosed that both states have in-principle decided to go in for an MoU on oil exploration in the disputed areas along the inter-state boundary so that oil can be extracted and royalties shared between the neighbouring states. “Once it is formalised, there is huge potential for exploration of oil inside Nagaland also. And to move forward as the country needs oil in a big way,” he added.

Also Read | Assam, Arunachal sign pact to resolve decades old border disputes



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









