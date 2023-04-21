Boko: JN College, Boko and the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to train northeast youth in using drones from May onwards.
The trainees will receive certificates from the Directorate of Civil Aviation, helping them tap into a largely unexplored market and find employment opportunities.
Tapan Dutta, Principal, JN College, Boko, said, “The (drone training) courses are currently going on in Guwahati and today, the trainers are here to utilise our college field to fly the drone and learn how to collect the data from the drone and utilise it in their practical application. Starting next month, with the cooperation of NECTAR, our college is going to be a training centre.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Somnath, professional drone pilot and trainer of NECTAR said, “Earlier there were no guidelines regarding drones. However, in 2021, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) came up with new guidelines. As per these guidelines, anyone who passed Class 10 can become a drone pilot. As per the DGCA guidelines, there is a five days training for remote pilots. Training organisations authorised by the DGCA can provide this to students.”
Rajendra Jena, Chief Geomatics Officer of NECTAR, said, “There are a lot of science and engineering graduates and all other technical graduates like geography, geology, geoinformatics. All these branches need to be professed with new technology. We are giving training by creating a module focused on the application of drones and GIS and remote sensing.”
Also Read | ‘Without talking about Mughals, how do we prove Bir Lachit’s bravery?’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Boko to get a drone pilot training centre
- Mizoram: BJP issues list of candidates for Chakma council elections
- Angkita Dutta allegations: Assam CM slams Cong for ‘handling matter poorly’
- Meghalaya govt to go to court after Harijan Committee rejects proposal
- Stop fighting as Khasis, Garos over roster system: Saleng Sangma
- Khango led NSCN-K, breakaway NSCN-R groups ink MoU with centre