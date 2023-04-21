Boko: JN College, Boko and the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to train northeast youth in using drones from May onwards.

The trainees will receive certificates from the Directorate of Civil Aviation, helping them tap into a largely unexplored market and find employment opportunities.

Tapan Dutta, Principal, JN College, Boko, said, “The (drone training) courses are currently going on in Guwahati and today, the trainers are here to utilise our college field to fly the drone and learn how to collect the data from the drone and utilise it in their practical application. Starting next month, with the cooperation of NECTAR, our college is going to be a training centre.”

Somnath, professional drone pilot and trainer of NECTAR said, “Earlier there were no guidelines regarding drones. However, in 2021, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) came up with new guidelines. As per these guidelines, anyone who passed Class 10 can become a drone pilot. As per the DGCA guidelines, there is a five days training for remote pilots. Training organisations authorised by the DGCA can provide this to students.”

Rajendra Jena, Chief Geomatics Officer of NECTAR, said, “There are a lot of science and engineering graduates and all other technical graduates like geography, geology, geoinformatics. All these branches need to be professed with new technology. We are giving training by creating a module focused on the application of drones and GIS and remote sensing.”

