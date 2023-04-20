Guwahati: The Usha Silai School has recently announced its partnership with the 5th edition of the East India Fashion Week (EIFW) slated to be held in Guwahati on April 28 and 29.
The school women worked under the mentorship of designers like Nandini Baruah and Meghna Rai Medhi from Assam, Tsering Dolma from Sikkim, Arbin Tonjam from Manipur, and Escape Engmoia from Mizoram, who will showcase the garments created by women for the two-day fashion extravaganza, besides walking the ramp.
Hailing from rural areas, the Usha Silai School women for this initiative include Durga Rani (Pakyong, Sikkim), Lalita Rai (Agrigoan Village), Dharitri Kalita (Bankakata, Assam), Rinki Das (Silchar, Assam), Salam Thoibi Devi (Moirang Village, Manipur), Elangbam Surbala (Manipur), Pinkumoni Devi (Assam), Pallabi Bora (Assam), Ramngaihpuii (Mizoram) and Lalthianghlimi (Mizoram).
Working with the designers, they have retained the local ethos, to infuse their collection with a unique take on the sensitivities of the region.
Vice President of Usha International Mary Rupa Tete said, “Usha Silai School is an endeavour to uplift livelihoods of rural women all over the country by providing them with specialized skill sets paving the way for a better tomorrow by developing them as entrepreneurs in their own right. This association with the East India Fashion Week, will further the cause of the Silai School women, creating long-term opportunities for them, and highlighting their potential amongst the design fraternity. This collaboration underscores our commitment to rural women’s entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment. We will continue to promote the exceptional work done by women through such opportunities and channels.”
Medha Saikia, Founder & Spokesperson for the East India Fashion Week said, “Having Usha Silai School as a partner for the East India Fashion Week is an honour as it is such a powerful initiative aimed at making a transformational difference at the grassroots level to empower women from rural India. India has a talent pool of artisans and designers, and when there is a coming together of the right skill sets and resources it is the stuff of entrepreneurial dreams, and Usha International is doing great work in this direction.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The East India Fashion Week gives designers and weavers from the Northeast region a platform to showcase their talent and promote local weaves and weavers.
This year, 30 designers will be participating in the event.
Also Read | What Bollywood stars said about women of Northeast & Manipur’s hospitality
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Centre proposes 11 food streets in NE to promote hygienic practices
- Give details of compensation for poll violence affected families: Tripura HC
- Manipur BJP to meet amid signs of widening rift within party
- Assam, Arunachal sign pact to resolve decades old border disputes
- Birangana Sati Sadhani: A lesser-known queen of the Chutiya dynasty
- Usha Silai teams up with EIFW to showcase ensembles made by rural women