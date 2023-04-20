Guwahati: The Usha Silai School has recently announced its partnership with the 5th edition of the East India Fashion Week (EIFW) slated to be held in Guwahati on April 28 and 29.

The school women worked under the mentorship of designers like Nandini Baruah and Meghna Rai Medhi from Assam, Tsering Dolma from Sikkim, Arbin Tonjam from Manipur, and Escape Engmoia from Mizoram, who will showcase the garments created by women for the two-day fashion extravaganza, besides walking the ramp.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Hailing from rural areas, the Usha Silai School women for this initiative include Durga Rani (Pakyong, Sikkim), Lalita Rai (Agrigoan Village), Dharitri Kalita (Bankakata, Assam), Rinki Das (Silchar, Assam), Salam Thoibi Devi (Moirang Village, Manipur), Elangbam Surbala (Manipur), Pinkumoni Devi (Assam), Pallabi Bora (Assam), Ramngaihpuii (Mizoram) and Lalthianghlimi (Mizoram).

Working with the designers, they have retained the local ethos, to infuse their collection with a unique take on the sensitivities of the region.

Vice President of Usha International Mary Rupa Tete said, “Usha Silai School is an endeavour to uplift livelihoods of rural women all over the country by providing them with specialized skill sets paving the way for a better tomorrow by developing them as entrepreneurs in their own right. This association with the East India Fashion Week, will further the cause of the Silai School women, creating long-term opportunities for them, and highlighting their potential amongst the design fraternity. This collaboration underscores our commitment to rural women’s entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment. We will continue to promote the exceptional work done by women through such opportunities and channels.”

Medha Saikia, Founder & Spokesperson for the East India Fashion Week said, “Having Usha Silai School as a partner for the East India Fashion Week is an honour as it is such a powerful initiative aimed at making a transformational difference at the grassroots level to empower women from rural India. India has a talent pool of artisans and designers, and when there is a coming together of the right skill sets and resources it is the stuff of entrepreneurial dreams, and Usha International is doing great work in this direction.”

The East India Fashion Week gives designers and weavers from the Northeast region a platform to showcase their talent and promote local weaves and weavers.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This year, 30 designers will be participating in the event.

Also Read | What Bollywood stars said about women of Northeast & Manipur’s hospitality

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









