New Delhi: The National Commission for Women ( NCW) has asked the Assam Police to conduct an inquiry into the harassment allegations levelled against Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V by its Assam unit chief Angkita Dutta.
Srinivas on Tuesday issued a legal notice to Dutta, saying she was defaming him.
The NCW, in a statement, said it has come across a Twitter post enclosing screenshots of posts made by Dutta, alleging harassment, use of derogatory language and discrimination against Srinivas.
The NCW claimed that Dutta has posted on her Twitter handle that she even raised her grievance with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu, but no action was taken on her complaint.
The Commission said it is “appalled and disappointed” and has taken cognizance of the allegations levelled by Dutta against Srinivas.
“Therefore, considering the gravity of the matter, Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Assam to personally look into it and conduct an inquiry into the allegations levelled by Dr Angkita Dutta in a fair and time bound manner. A detailed report must be apprised to the Commission. Meanwhile, the Commission will also be inquiring into the matter,” the NCW said.
Dutta on Tuesday accused Srinivas of being “sexist and chauvinistic”, and discriminating against her based on gender.
Responding to the allegations with the legal notice that was shared by Srinivas on Twitter, he said, “Whoever is found indulged in propagating/peddling false & defamatory content will be held liable under the relevant laws & will be held accountable for their acts.”
Linking Dutta’s allegations with the Karnataka polls, he said, “Sorry for not being able to answer BJP and their sponsored stooges earlier because of the marathon election campaign in Karnataka, where BJP is all set to lose badly.”
No diversion can save the BJP in the state of Karnataka, Srinivas asserted.
