Heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore seized in Assam

Diphu: Heroin worth over Rs 2.5 crore was seized and two persons arrested in a joint operation by security forces in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and security personnel on Wednesday launched a search operation in the Lahorijan area of the district and intercepted a vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, the security forces recovered 529.36 gm of heroin from 45 soap cases hidden inside the spare tyre of the vehicle.

Two persons, hailing from Manipur were arrested.

The value of the seized heroin was estimated to be over Rs 2.5 crore, the police officer added.

