Guwahati: In a significant and innovative move, the Union Health Ministry, in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has requested states and Union Territories (UTs) to develop 100 food streets in 100 districts across the country.
Eleven food streets have been proposed in the Northeast, of which Assam will have four while, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim will have one food street each.
The initiative is being taken up as a pilot project to create an example for other such streets to come up across the country for ensuring hygienic and safe food practices.
The aim of this project is to encourage safe and healthy food practices among food businesses and community members, thus, reducing food-borne illnesses and improving overall health outcomes.
In a letter to states, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, and secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, Manoj Joshi, highlighted that “Easy access to safe and hygienic food is vital for the good health of citizens. Safe food practices not only promote “eat right campaign” and food safety but will improve hygiene, the credibility of local food businesses, boost local employment, tourism and in turn, the economy. It also leads to a cleaner and greener environment.”
Street foods have traditionally been an integral part of Indian society and are present all across the country. They represent the rich local tradition of cuisine. Street food not only provides a daily diet at affordable prices to millions but also provides direct employment to a large number of people and also supports the tourism industry.
Food safety and hygiene at street food outlets and hubs remain a matter of concern. With rapid urbanisation, while these hubs have led to easy access to food, this has also aggravated the issue of food contamination and associated health issues due to unhygienic and unsafe food practices.
Studies conducted in the past, for instance in a city like Guwahati, have shown that there is a need for proper training for street food vendors to improve food safety and hygienic practices, be it the food sold by them, the condition of the sites where the food is sold, procurement and storage practices of the food vendors or even the personal hygiene of the vendors.
This unique initiative will be implemented through National Health Mission (NHM) in convergence with the ministry of housing and urban affairs, with technical support from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
The financial assistance for the initiative to States/UTs in the form of Rs 1 crore per food street/district will be given to fill up critical gaps. Hundred such food streets will be opened up in 100 districts across the country.
This assistance will be provided under National Health Mission (NHM) in the ratio of 60:40 or 90: 10 with the condition that standard branding of these food streets will be done in accordance with the FSSAI guidelines.
Municipal corporations, development authorities and district collectors at the state level will take major initiatives to ensure convergence in terms of financial resources and physical infrastructure.
Various other initiatives such as training of food handlers, independent third-party audits and certification of ‘Eat Right Street Food Hubs’ SOP for Modernisation of Food Streets’, have been taken to enhance food safety standards.
Schemes such as “Support to Urban Street Vendors (SUSV)”, a component of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana — National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY NULM), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs have also been taken up.
In addition, states/UTs can also conduct training programmes for street vendors to orient them on aspects such as food safety, maintenance of hygiene, and waste disposal.
