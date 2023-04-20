The 48 Assam Naval Unit NCC, under the aegis of the Guwahati Group, on April 20, organized a cleanliness drive at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati.

This was done in collaboration with the Department of Inland Water Transport (IWT) and the Guwahati Municipality Corporation (GMC).

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

More than 200 NCC cadets from 10 colleges in the Kamrup & Barpeta district took part in this noble cause, along with 30 staff members. The drive began at 8 AM in the morning and ended around 11 AM. Everyone was thrilled to be part of this event. The teams were assigned specific areas along the Ghat to clean and beautify.

The mission was to do their part in beautifying Guwahati and making it a cleaner city. The cadets cleaned up the Lachit Ghat area and the debris that cluttered it. They also planted saplings there to add to their greenery and beauty.

The cadets also educated the people to present there about why it is important to keep our environment clean and how we can prevent pollution. They gave a number of tips to the people present there about how they can reduce their use of plastic and other materials that are harmful to our environment.

The event was a success and it was a great example of how a group of people can come together to make a difference for our environment. It was also an important reminder about how every single person’s actions can have a lasting impact on our environment and that it is up to us to take care of it. The cadets not only did their part but also inspired others to become better stewards of our planet.

Brig. Dinar Dighe, Group Commander, was present along with Lt. Cdr. Debanand Doley (IN) of 48 Assam NU NCC to motivate and guide the students. Mrs Bandana Ozah Executive Engineer (GMC) and Mr Akbar Ali Ahmed, JE (IWT) were also present to extend all necessary support.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Amid heatwave conditions, heavy rains predicted for northeast India

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









