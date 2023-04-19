Shillong: The North East MP Forum on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the initiative for the construction of a 40-km stretch of road which will help bypass the landslide-prone Sonapur area on NH 6.
Implementation of the road project connecting NH 6 in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya to NH 127 in Karbi Anglong district of Assam would also reduce the travel distance by over 100 km for commuters of Assam’s Barak valley, Mizoram, Tripura, and Nagaland, secretary of the forum and Congress MP Vincent H Pala said in a letter to the Prime Minister.
During monsoon, travellers using NH-6 often get stuck due to landslides in the Sonapur area of Meghalaya.
“I am writing to request your support in initiating a project that will connect Umtyra-Semasi-Nohkhara in East Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) to Lubang in Karbi Anglong (Assam) through a 40-km road and a bridge over the River Kupli,” Pala said in the letter.
This project will provide a crucial link for the people of both states, promote business in the region, and connect National Highways No-6 and No-127, he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
According to the senior Congress leader, road connectivity would provide easier access to transport minerals like coal, limestone, and timber and help in improving business prospects for tribal people in Meghalaya and Assam.
The road will boost tourism in tribal areas of Jaintia Hills and Karbi Anglong districts, known for beautiful waterfalls, and help provide substantial employment opportunities for the youth of both states and foster brotherhood among different ethnic communities, the MP said in the letter.
Also Read | Meghalaya: UDP candidate files nomination for Sohiong bypoll
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- IITs should have zero tolerance for discrimination: Edu minister
- NE MP Forum urges PM for road to bypass landslide-prone Sonapur in Meghalaya
- 12 held for Beijing hospital fire as death toll rises to 29
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer April 19
- Prices of vegetables soar due to summer heat in and around Kolkata
- English medium students can write exams in local languages: UGC to univs