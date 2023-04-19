A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Army and Tezpur University on April 19, 2023, for training the Indian Army personnel in the Chinese language – Mandarin.
The course will be for a duration of 16 weeks and will be conducted at Tezpur University. The MoU was signed by HQ 4 Corps on behalf of the Indian Army and the Registrar, Tezpur University, in presence of the Vice Chancellor Prof SN Singh.
Tezpur University, established in 1994 by an act of parliament as a central university, is one the pioneers in the Northeast in the teaching of foreign languages, including Mandarin, with highly qualified faculty.
This Chinese language course will improve the in-house Mandarin expertise and empower the army personnel to engage with the Chinese Military personnel as and when the situation demands.
With improved Chinese language skills, the army personnel will be better empowered to convey their points in a much more cogent manner. It will also help in better exchange of viewpoints and understanding of the Chinese PLA’s version of their activities during various interactions such as Commander Level talks, Flag Meetings, Joint Exercises and Border Personnel Meetings.
