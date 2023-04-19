Silchar: In a rare incident, a woman named Junita Khasia gave birth to four babies, including three boys and a girl, in the Karimganj district of Assam.

Junita was taken to the Makunda Christian Leprosy & General Hospital around 3 am on Monday night after experiencing labour pain. Medical tests revealed that she was carrying four babies, and she underwent a successful operation at the hospital around 7 am on Tuesday morning.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Junita is the wife of Lusting Khasia and lives in Khasia Punjee village in Karimganj district’s South Karimganj assembly constituency.

The in-charge of Makunda Christian Leprosy & General Hospital informed reporters that the operation was successful and both the mother and the newborn babies were in stable condition. According to the in charge, this was the first time that a woman had given birth to four babies in this hospital, setting a new record. The previous record was held by a woman who gave birth to three babies, the in-charge said.

In 2021, Shubarna Ghosh gave birth to quadruplets, comprising two boys and two girls, at a private hospital in Rangia located in Assam’s Dhubri district. In November 2019, a woman from Assam was travelling on the Bengaluru-Guwahati Express (train number 12509) when she gave birth to three premature babies on the train. She disembarked at Bhadrak station in Odisha and was admitted to a hospital. Unfortunately, the babies did not survive and passed away at the hospital.

Also Read | New gene discovery could lead to effective, reversible male contraceptive

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









