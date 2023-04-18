Youth Cong chief 'sexist', claims party's woman leader of Assam

Guwahati: Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta on Tuesday accused the unit’s national chief Srinivas B V of being “sexist and chauvinistic”, and discriminating against her based on gender.
She also claimed of informing the matter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
“How can a sexist and chauvinistic leader @IYC torture and demean a woman every single time. What happened to @priyankagandhi ladki hoon ladk Shakti hoon (sic),” the daughter of former Congress minister, Anjan Dutta, said in a series of tweets tagging Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, among others.
She alleged that Srinivas has continually harassed her and was “discriminating on the basis of my gender”.
“My values and education doesn’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi (sic),” she said.
Dutta claimed that despite complaints, no enquiry committee has been initiated against Srinivas.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Is this the safe space @RahulGandhi talks about women @priyankagandhi,” she said in another tweet.
Dutta, however, did not cite any specific instance to substantiate her claims.
Meanwhile, when contacted, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah refused to comment on the issue.
“I am in touch with AICC state in-charge Jitendra Singh over the matter. I can comment only after a thorough discussion with the AICC,” Borah told PTI.
Also Read | 110 ex-militants join BJP in Assam
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Security forces recover foreign cigarettes, alcohol from Champai
- Youth Cong chief ‘sexist’, claims party’s woman leader of Assam
- Arunachal: Governor Parnaik flags off BRO motorcycle rally
- Assam: Rare Crested Serpent Eagle rescued in Tinsukia
- Rubber cultivation helped stamping out militancy in Northeast: Piyush Goyal
- Assam: Ranjit Gogoi apologises to Naga people for hurting sentiments