Diphu (Assam): Two persons were arrested after heroin worth Rs 3 crore was seized from their vehicle in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, a police officer said.
The local police and CRPF had set up a search point in the Khakrajan area based on specific information, he said.
“A vehicle coming from Dimpaur was intercepted at around 9 am. On thorough search, heroin packed in 54 soap cases was found hidden in a secret chamber of the dashboard of the vehicle,” the officer said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The heroin, weighing 687.26 gms, is estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore, he added.
The driver and helper of the vehicle, both from the Barpeta district, have been arrested, the officer said.
Also Read | Bodoland Territorial Council joins hands with Denmark for pig mission
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘Disgruntled’ Manipur MLAs camp in Delhi; BJP signals support to CM
- Two held, heroin worth Rs 3 crore seized in Assam
- Tripura’s lone Ramsar site: Despite HC order, govt seeks to protect farmers
- Twitter to restrict visibility of tweets that violate its policy
- Kidnapped Dimapur businessmen rescued in Guwahati
- Sikkim: 11-year-old girl raped, murdered by taxi driver in Gangtok