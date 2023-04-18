Diphu (Assam): Two persons were arrested after heroin worth Rs 3 crore was seized from their vehicle in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The local police and CRPF had set up a search point in the Khakrajan area based on specific information, he said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“A vehicle coming from Dimpaur was intercepted at around 9 am. On thorough search, heroin packed in 54 soap cases was found hidden in a secret chamber of the dashboard of the vehicle,” the officer said.

The heroin, weighing 687.26 gms, is estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore, he added.

The driver and helper of the vehicle, both from the Barpeta district, have been arrested, the officer said.

Also Read | Bodoland Territorial Council joins hands with Denmark for pig mission

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









