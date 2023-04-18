Kidnapped Dimapur businessmen rescued in Guwahati

Guwahati: Two businessmen from Dimapur, suspected to have been kidnapped over some monetary deal, have been rescued from a house in Guwahati, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The main accused in the case is absconding, though his wife has been apprehended, he said.

The two persons, who hail from Bihar but run shops in Dimapur town of Nagaland, were allegedly kidnapped by the main accused from near Guwahati railway station early on Friday morning, the official said.

“They were kept confined to a house in Notboma area of Guwahati, from where we rescued them on Monday. We had received a tip off about their presence,” he said.

“However, the main accused managed to escape before our team reached. His wife was in the house and she has been apprehended,” he added.

The official said the kidnappers had sent videos to the families of the victims, demanding Rs 10 lakh as ransom.

“We are investigating the motive behind the incident and also are on look out for the main accused,” he said, not ruling out possible old monetary transaction between the two sides behind the alleged kidnapping.

