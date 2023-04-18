Guwahati: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is joining hands with the Denmark government for cooperation in capacity building, educational cooperation and mentorship for the growth of piggery in Bodo-dominated areas in Assam.

A workshop on the Bodoland Pig Mission was organised by the Bodoland

Territorial Council with the participation of the Danish Consortium of Academic

Craftsmanship (DCAC) and was inaugurated by BTC chief Pramod Boro here on Monday, an official statement said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Bodoland Pig Mission will collaborate with the Denmark government in the

areas of capacity building, educational cooperation and mentorship to strengthen the

mission, the statement said.

Attended an immensely informative session of “Bodoland Pig Mission” & “Workshop on Piggery Development Project with Danish Consortium of Academic Craftsmanship” at Radisson Blu Hotel, Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/3nNcg310oP — Pramod Boro (@PramodBoroBTR) April 17, 2023

Boro, in his welcome address, said the objective of the mission was to overhaul the traditional piggery sector through modern scientific interventions, training, and motivational programmes.

He emphasised the potential of piggery in BTC areas and the need to encourage

and support small and medium-scale pig farms in the region.

The mission envisages the direct involvement of 30,000 households in pork production activities, additional involvement of 20,000 farmers in feed raw material production and about 5,000 direct employment generation in non-farm support activities, the statement said.

DCAC expert Niels Erik Jesperson gave a comprehensive presentation on the

piggery sector in Denmark in the technical session.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The BTC is an elected autonomous body created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the Bodo-dominated areas of Assam.

Also Read | Assam: Workshop on need for integrated approach to save Deepor Beel

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









