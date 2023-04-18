Doomdooma: The Tea Tribes of Assam, a significant community known for their traditional “Jhumur Dance,” are elated by the recent achievement of the Assamese “Bihu Dance.”

On April 13, the Bihu Dance was recognized in the Guinness Book of World Records, much to the joy of the Tea Tribes.

The Bihu Dance and Jhumur Dance are integral parts of the cultural fabric of Assam, and they are performed together at most social and cultural events. Ranjeeta Nayak, a Jhumur Dance artist from the Tinsukia district in upper Assam, expressed her pride at the world record achievement of the Bihu Dance. She said, “Both dances are inseparable parts of the larger Assamese society, and it’s a matter of great pride for us that Bihu Dance has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.”

The people of Assam are overjoyed by the recent world records set by the Assamese Bihu Dance. On April 13, 11,304 Bihu Dancers and Drum beaters performed at the Sarsujai Stadium in Guwahati, creating the “largest Bihu performance in a single venue” and earning two Guinness Book of World Records titles. The event took place around 5:30 PM and lasted for 15 minutes.

It’s fascinating to note that most artists in the state are proficient in both Bihu and Jhumur dances, and they often perform them one after another. Ranjeeta, a college student and Jhumur Dance artist shared this insight.

The Tea Tribes communities in upper Assam have a significant influence on the state’s politics, economy, culture, and society. These communities were brought in as indentured labourers by the East India Company from present-day Jharkhand, Chhatisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh starting in 1821.

Folk artist Rangeela Nayak shares that Jhumur is a traditional dance form of Adivasis that involves both male and female performers. The dance is accompanied by instruments such as Mandar, dhol, Nagara, and Bansuri.

Assam’s cultural landscape is home to a diverse range of folk dances, including Bihu, Bagurumba, Bhortal, and Ojapali dances. The state is home to various ethnic groups, including Muslim, Indo Aryan, Rabha, Bodo, Dimasa, Karbi, Missing, Sonowal, Kachari, Mismi, and Tiwa (Lalung). These cultures coexist to create a unique Assamese culture.

Bihu is the most prominent among these dances, bringing together people from all across Assam.

