Doomdooma: The forest department rescued a rare Crested Serpent Eagle from the Hukonguri Tea Estate in Borhapjan near Doomdooma in the Tinsukia district of upper Assam Tuesday.

Tinsukia, located about 500 kilometres southeast of Guwahati, is known for its rich flora and fauna, including two national parks– Dihing Patkai and Dibru Saikhowa.

Two employees of the tea garden spotted the injured rare eagle in the garden and informed the forest department’s personnel at Doomdooma.

The forest personnel and a few nature lovers rescued the eagle.

The eagle was later sent to the Wildlife Trust of India’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre at Guijan in Tinsukia for treatment. The eagle was found with minor injuries to its wings. The crested serpent eagle is a rather large heavily built bird with a dark white-tipped bushy Crest that gives it a distinctive large-headed look.

According to BirdLife International, it frequents large forested regions, rivers and wetlands in the lowlands and foothills up to 2,400m, but usually below 1,000m. Loss of frequent habitats along rivers, siltation, overfishing and increasing human disturbances of waterways and others are causing widespread declines. It is also declining in other states of India partly because of pesticide use, says Birdlife International on its website.

