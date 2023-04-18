DOOMDOOMA: Ranjit Gogoi, a well-known Bihu exponent and the chief choreographer of the Bihu dance that made it to the Guinness World Record, has clarified his stance on a controversy regarding the lyrics of a song used in the performance.

According to Gogoi, there was no intention to hurt the sentiments of any community. He further explained that the song is a part of Assamese culture and has been passed down through generations.

At a time when Assamese people are jubilant over the world records created by the Assamese Bihu dance, Naga people felt humiliated through a song performed at the state’s largest Bihu gathering.

Altogether 11,304 Bihuwotis (Bihu dancers) and dhuliyas (drum beaters) performed the “largest Bihu performance in a single venue” to create two Guinness Book of World Records at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on April 13. The record was created at around 5.30 pm. The event was performed for 15 minutes.

The event was organized by the state cultural affairs department to take the traditional Bihu dance form to the world stage.

However, Naga people living in Assam since time immemorial are saddened by a Bihu song performed by Bihu exponent Ranjit Gogoi at the event.



“We condemn the song performed by artist Ranjit Gogoi in the event to create the Guinness Book of World Records. We have noticed that Naga communities have been insulted in the lyrics of the song using the words like okora Noga, Nagini, etc,” AANWS president Shompha Wangsu and general secretary Manto Konyak said in a statement here on April 15.

Bihu exponent choreographer claimed that there was no ill intention while singing the song, and it was a song sung by the forefathers in Assam. He stated, “It has come to my knowledge that a few Naga brothers and sisters have objected to words used in the song. We did not intend to hurt the sentiments of the Naga people, and if I have hurt anyone, I apologize.”

Meanwhile, the Naga Council had issued a press release condemning the song performed by artist Ranjit Gogoi during an event to create the Guinness Book of World Records. According to the press release, the lyrics of the song insulted the Naga communities living in Assam and other parts of the Northeast, hurting their sentiments and emotions.

The Council emphasized that the Naga communities are an integral part of Greater Assamese society and culture, and demanded a ban on the song using the lyrics. They also demanded an unconditional apology from Ranjit Gogoi for using the song with those particular lyrics. If their demands are not met, the Council threatened to take legal recourse.

“We, the Sema Communities of all Assam, strongly demand a ban on this song in any future event hereafter. We also demand an unconditional apology from artist Ranjit Gogoi. Otherwise, we will be compelled to take legal recourse,” added the Council.

