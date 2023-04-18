Amritsar: An SGPC member claimed on Monday that permission has been obtained for a meeting between the nine people detained at Assam’s Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act in the Amritpal Singh case and their family members.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member and advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka said they obtained the permission from the district magistrate of Amritsar.

The Punjab Police had sent nine persons — Daljit Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla — to the Dibrugarh jail in Assam after charging them under the NSA following a crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides last month.

SGPC member Sialka said there is a plan to take the families to Assam on April 19 for their meeting with the detainees.

The SGPC is pursuing the cases of those detained under the NSA.

The police launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit last month.

The Khalistan sympathiser, who is yet to be nabbed, evaded the police crackdown in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing his appearance.

