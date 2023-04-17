Guwahati: An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude rocked parts of Assam, including Guwahati, on Monday evening.

No reports of loss of life or damage to property have been received yet.

As per the National Center for Seismology website, the jolt was felt at 4.52 PM.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Kamrup district and it lay at a depth of 10 km.

The earthquake tremor was felt in parts of Northeast, including Shillong in Meghalaya, as well as different parts of Assam, including in the largest city Guwahati.

The North Eastern region falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequently hit the region.

