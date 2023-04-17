To mark the spring festival of Bihu, TreeHouse, the nationwide chain of preschools, organised celebrations at its Guwahati and Silchar centres.

The special aspect of this colourful, joyful event was the participation of young children. Kindergarten students dressed in elegant, traditional outfits performed Bihu much to the delight of everyone present and prizes were also distributed on the occasion.

Teachers spoke about the importance and significance of the festival which is celebrated for over seven days and brings families and communities together over dance, music and traditional dishes.

The aim of the event was to sensitise young minds to their cultural heritage and to encourage them to interact with peers, share experiences and celebrate the many colours and facets of India.

Bihu this year was a memorable occasion, especially for young children who are just starting their academic journey. They truly had a wonderful time dancing and bonding with their fellow students and teachers.

