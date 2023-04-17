Guwahati: Senior journalist Pushp Paul Singh passed away in Guwahati on Monday morning. According to reports, the 72-year-old veteran died from a cardiac arrest at around 1 am on Monday.
In a brilliant journalism career spanning almost three decades, Singh had worked for The Times of India, Economic Times and BBC to name a few. The news website he started from the region is known as the first northeastern news portal.
In a tweet, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over the noted journalist’s demise.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also condoled PP Singh’s passing away, tweeting to say that his “commitment to integrity & passion in reporting was exemplary.”
In another tweet from Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the deceased senior journalist was lauded as an “outspoken voice for the people”.
Also Read | Assam’s Bihu ‘world record’ has left the Nagas feeling humiliated. Why?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Guwahati: Veteran journalist Pushp Paul Singh passes away
- Heatwave conditions to prevail in parts of Gangetic Bengal this week
- Millions are being poured into life extension research. Does it have ethical value?
- Missionaries take advantage when people lose faith in society: RSS chief
- How the oldest known meteorite impact structure changed Earth’s crust
- Why are the poor shunned? The reasons are complicated