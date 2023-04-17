Guwahati: Senior journalist Pushp Paul Singh passed away in Guwahati on Monday morning. According to reports, the 72-year-old veteran died from a cardiac arrest at around 1 am on Monday.

In a brilliant journalism career spanning almost three decades, Singh had worked for The Times of India, Economic Times and BBC to name a few. The news website he started from the region is known as the first northeastern news portal.

In a tweet, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over the noted journalist’s demise.

Deeply pained to learn about the demise of veteran journalist Pushp Paul Singh, who was a well known face of media for 3 decades in the North East.



I offer my sincere condolences to his aggrieved family & well-wishers.



Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/KZgOAmIiSs — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 17, 2023

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also condoled PP Singh’s passing away, tweeting to say that his “commitment to integrity & passion in reporting was exemplary.”

In another tweet from Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the deceased senior journalist was lauded as an “outspoken voice for the people”.

