Guwahati: Police Commissioner Diganta Borah tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, April 16.
Borah, an IPS officer appointed as the Guwahati Police Commissioner on December 13, 2022, was diagnosed with the virus after complaints of certain Covid-19 symptoms.
The news of Borah’s positive test comes just a few days after a teenage girl from Demow in Assam’s Sivasagar district tested positive for Covid-19. The girl had been suffering from a high fever for several days, prompting her family to take her for a Covid-19 test. Traces of the virus were found during a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).
