DOOMDOOMA: Assam has seen a record increase of 575 per cent in tourist footfall in 2022-23, according to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
In a tweet on Sunday after inaugurating a resort at Sonapur near Guwahati, Sarma said: “Over 1 cr tourists visited Assam in FY 2023, a record growth of 575%!”
He also tweeted: “To augment better tourism infrastructure, I was glad to inaugurate a beautiful 200-room-resort built by the Mayfair Group near Guwahati. My best wishes to the management.”
Assam Tourism Development Corporation MD Padmapani Bora said around 17.5 lakh domestic arrivals were recorded in 2021-22.
He also said of the 11.8 million tourists that visited the Northeast, Assam’s contribution was about 10 million. According to Bora, the numbers reflected the tourists’ growing interest in Assam.
He attributed the rise to the streamlining of the state’s tourism sector, including providing a “robust” website with detailed information about a destination and online booking facilities.
“The ease of doing business and the prevailing peace are important factors driving growth in the tourism sector,” said Bora.
