Doomdooma: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited Kaziranga National Park to conduct a thorough examination of the current security measures and evaluate the requirement for enhancing them.
The primary goal was to guarantee the protection of rhinoceroses and other wildlife species in the park.
Accompanied by PCCF Wildlife MK Yadav and Kaziranga National Park Director Jatindra Sarma, among others, the Chief Minister travelled inside the park for approximately four hours, covering a distance of around 40 km.
The Chief Minister’s visit occurred a day after Assam police confiscated a rhino horn, believed to have been extracted by poachers last month, in Nagaon. Unfortunately, the suspected poacher managed to escape from custody. This incident marks the first case of one-horned rhinoceros poaching in Kaziranga National Park in over a year.
In 2022, Kaziranga National Park reported zero instances of poaching, a significant accomplishment, as it is the first time since 1977 that no poaching was recorded. In contrast, two rhinoceroses were killed each year in 2020 and 2021.
Also Read | Rhino horn recovered, poacher flees custody in Assam
