75-ft high Tricolour hoisted at army station in Guwahati

Guwahati: A 75-ft high national flag was hoisted at Narangi Military Station in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday.



General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lt Gen R P Kalita unfurled the Tricolour.

The national flag has been sponsored by an NGO, Flag Foundation of India, and placed at Sainik Park in the military station.

Lt Gen Kalita appreciated the team of 51 Sub Area, under which Narangi Military Station comes, for undertaking the task.

On the 1st day of Baisakh following Bihu, @FFOIndia installed a Monumental Tiranga at Narangi Cantt in Guwahati. Lt Gen R P Kalita, Army Commander of Eastern Command graced the occasion as the chief guest. This Flag is FFOI’s humble contribution towards vibrant Assam. Jai Hind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Fod3A0q9I4 — Flag Foundation of India (@FFOIndia) April 15, 2023

He said the national flag will motivate the personnel to perform their duties with greater zeal.

Flag Foundation of India CEO Maj Gen (retd) Ashim Kohli was also present on the occasion.

Army personnel and their families, NCC cadets and civilians witnessed the hoisting of the Tricolour.

