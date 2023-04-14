Rongali Bihu is here and people across Assam are celebrating their favourite festival with much zeal and enthusiasm. While the festival lasts just three days, the festive fever lasts almost for a month. People dress up in traditional dresses and visit the Bihu functions held across the state.

On the occasion of Rongali Bihu, we have curated a playlist of all the top Bihu songs to get you in the festive mood.

Top Bihu Songs

Nahor- Zubeen Garg

Junbai beji ati diya- Zubeen Garg

Kong Seng- Neel Akash and Kussum Kailash

Roi Roi Roti- Abhishruti Bezbaruah

Dihing Disang Dimoru 2.0– Padmanav Bordoloi

Dhereng Koi Kopuwa– Mayuri Saikia and Neel Akash

Jumi Jumi Sai- Neel Akash and Nirmali Das

Rongali 2023- Achurjya Borpatra

Keloi asa sai- Papon

Sekseki Porua- Nilotpal Bora

