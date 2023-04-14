Rongali Bihu is here and people across Assam are celebrating their favourite festival with much zeal and enthusiasm. While the festival lasts just three days, the festive fever lasts almost for a month. People dress up in traditional dresses and visit the Bihu functions held across the state.
On the occasion of Rongali Bihu, we have curated a playlist of all the top Bihu songs to get you in the festive mood.
Top Bihu Songs
- Nahor- Zubeen Garg
- Junbai beji ati diya- Zubeen Garg
- Kong Seng- Neel Akash and Kussum Kailash
- Roi Roi Roti- Abhishruti Bezbaruah
- Dihing Disang Dimoru 2.0– Padmanav Bordoloi
- Dhereng Koi Kopuwa– Mayuri Saikia and Neel Akash
- Jumi Jumi Sai- Neel Akash and Nirmali Das
- Rongali 2023- Achurjya Borpatra
- Keloi asa sai- Papon
- Sekseki Porua- Nilotpal Bora
Also Read | Pre-Bihu celebrations at Tezpur University with cultural extravaganza
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tech, alternative dispute resolution, vital for justice: PM in Assam
- Chinese attempt to malign Dalai Lama’s image: CTA leader on viral video
- Top songs to play this Bihu season
- Will not beg in front of Centre for clearance of dues to Bengal: Mamata
- Modi at Assam’s Bihu gala his latest participation at different festivals
- First-ever Mizoram-trained doctors hope to improve state’s public health