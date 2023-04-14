Top songs to play during this Bihu season
Rongali Bihu is here and people across Assam are celebrating their favourite festival with much zeal and enthusiasm. While the festival lasts just three days, the festive fever lasts almost for a month. People dress up in traditional dresses and visit the Bihu functions held across the state.

On the occasion of Rongali Bihu, we have curated a playlist of all the top Bihu songs to get you in the festive mood.

Top Bihu Songs

  • Nahor- Zubeen Garg
  • Junbai beji ati diya- Zubeen Garg
  • Kong Seng- Neel Akash and Kussum Kailash
  • Roi Roi Roti- Abhishruti Bezbaruah 
  • Dihing Disang Dimoru 2.0Padmanav Bordoloi
  • Dhereng Koi KopuwaMayuri Saikia and Neel Akash
  • Jumi Jumi Sai- Neel Akash and Nirmali Das
  • Rongali 2023- Achurjya Borpatra
  • Keloi asa sai- Papon
  • Sekseki Porua- Nilotpal Bora
