Guwahati: The West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL) on Thursday said it is aiming to clock a 50 per cent jump over its 2022-23 revenue to around Rs 300 crore in this fiscal.

The business of the Guwahati-based cooperative, which markets milk and milk products under the Purabi Dairy brand, crossed Rs 200 crore in 2022-23, WAMUL said in a statement.

Of the Rs 200 crore, Rs 190 crore came from milk and milk products while Rs 10 crore came from the cattle feed business.

The milk cooperative had registered over 32 per cent rise in sales in 2022-23.

“The revenue growth can be primarily attributed to the rising demand for the milk and milk products of the cooperative. The cattle feed business, which started operations in May 2022, also added to the revenue,” it said.

During 2021-22, Purabi Dairy’s business stood at Rs 151 crore, the company said.

“Looking forward, Purabi Dairy has set an ambitious target of achieving a turnover of Rs 300 crore in 2023-24. To achieve this, WAMUL plans to introduce new categories and expand its operations to new geographies,” it added.

In the last fiscal, milk sales grew by 17 per cent, curds by 80 per cent, paneer by 45 per cent, lassi by 160 per cent and ghee by 120 per cent.

Talking about its business model, Purabi Dairy said the automated milk collection centres set up in rural areas ensure that farmers receive a fair price for milk.

WAMUL operates a network of nearly 600 dairy cooperative societies, comprising 30,000 dairy farmers, across the state.

By eliminating middlemen, the company ensures that farmers receive a better price for milk, which ultimately improves their livelihoods, the statement said.

