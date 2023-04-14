GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute – AAHII – at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati on April 14.

AAHII is a unique partnership between the Government of Assam and IIT Guwahati to set up a Healthcare Research Institution to leverage advanced technologies to transform medical science.

AAHII will also offer Advanced Medical Degrees in different programs including a Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctor of Medicine (MD), and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) among others.

Speaking during the event, Modi said, “Today, the Northeast region of our country received a boost in the healthcare infrastructure. I am honoured to dedicate the first AIIMS of the Northeast and three medical colleges to the people of Assam. I am happy to note the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute being set up in collaboration between the Govt. of Assam and IIT Guwahati will foster innovative healthcare solutions. Let us come together and make sure we work in harmony and follow ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vikas, to achieve our target of Swasth Bharat, Samridh Bharat.”

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also attended the event, said that doctors of AAHII will work towards Medical Innovation and the engineers will work to make Healthcare ‘Atma Nirbhar’.

He further added that they believe in the next three years this medical college will establish the synergy between technology and healthcare.

AAHII will be a nationally and internationally connected hospital cum research hub, thus enabling skill and knowledge transfer to the peripheral hospitals empowering them for better patient management through enhanced skills.

