'Rozgar Mela' step towards empowering youth: Sonowal

Guwahati: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said a ‘Rozgar Mela’ is a step towards empowering the youth of the nation.
He also congratulated newly inducted employees who received appointment letters during the day as part of the ‘Rozgar Mela’ drive across the country.
“Today is a historic moment when we took another step forward towards empowering our youth in the cause of nation-building under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sonowal said after handing over appointment letters to 207 employees at an event here.
The initiative is expected to act as a “catalyst” in employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in the national development process, Sonowal, the minister for shipping, ports and waterways, said.
“The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the prime minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation,” Sonowal said.
As a part of the initiative, the newly inducted employees will hold various posts and positions under the central government such as train manager, station master, senior commercial cum ticket clerk, inspector, sub-inspector, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, postal assistant, income tax inspector and tax assistant.
In a video address to a ‘Rozgar Mela’, PM Modi said the government is committed to providing the right opportunities for the talent and energy of the youth to achieve the resolves of a developed India.
He also highlighted that the process for government recruitment is taking place at a fast pace in NDA-ruled states from Gujarat to Assam and Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra.
“This Rozgar Mela is proof of our commitment towards the youth of the nation,” Modi said.
