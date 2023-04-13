Rongali Bihu 2023: Greetings and wishes for your loved ones

Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, will begin on April 14 and conclude on April 20 this year. Rongali Bihu is celebrated to ring in the Assamese new year and also to celebrate the season of Spring, nature, youth and fertility.

On this joyous occasion, let us celebrate with these special Bihu greetings and wishes that you can share with your family and friends.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“Happy Rongali Bihu to you and your loved ones. Like the flowers of spring, may your life be fragrant and colourful! “

“Wishing you a very happy Bohag Bihu! May the new year bring you love, good health and prosperity.”

“Let this Bihu give you the strength and spirit to do all that you ever dreamed of doing. Happy Rongali Bihu!”

“May this Rongali Bihu fill your life with happiness and love!”

“Another Rongali Bihu is here. Let us banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh. Happy Bohag Bihu!”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“May this Bihu give you the courage to chase your dreams and strength to fight all odds. Let this be a beautiful year. Happy Bihu to you!”

“Wish you and your family a Happy Rongali Bihu. May the new year bring you peace, harmony and tranquility.”

“May this year bring you all that you always hoped for. Have a safe and healthy Bihu celebration.”

“As the Assamese new year begins, let this be a new beginning for you. May your goals be fulfilled and may every dream of yours turn to reality.”

“Hope you and your family have a beautiful time this Bohag Bihu! May only happiness, prosperity and cheer come your way.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Wish you a beautiful Bohag Bihu! Here’s hoping that your Bihu is filled with fun, sweet delicacies, and happy memories like the colours of spring.”

Also Read | Rongali Bihu special: 7 easy traditional recipes to ring in the festivities

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









