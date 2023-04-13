PM to dedicate Rs 14,300-cr development projects during Assam visit: Himanta

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Rs 14,300-crore worth development projects during his visit to Assam on the occasion of the state’s spring festival ‘Rongali Bihu’, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

As a part of the programme, Modi will dedicate railway projects worth Rs 7,280 crore, creating 700 km of rail infrastructure to improve connectivity in the Northeast, Sarma said at a press conference here, after reviewing arrangements of the PM’s visit on Friday, with his cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The prime minister will also inaugurate the Rs 1,123-crore AIIMS, Guwahati and distribute health cards to 1.1 crore people, among other programmes.

Thousands of Bihu’ dancers and drummers will strive to create a Guinness World Record on Thursday, Sarma said.

The certificate will be handed over by the PM on Friday, he said.

The Assam government will give Rs 25,000 to each of the over 11,000 participants of the Mega Bihu’ along with the “master trainers” and reserve dancers, the chief minister said.

A ‘Sat Bihu’ (seven) will be organised in every district from next year, and a celebration committee will be formed with civil society members, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Sarma said Modi’s much-awaited visit during the Bihu’ festival will mark the grand celebration of the New Year with the dawn of a new era of development under his leadership.

“The prime minister occupies a special place in the hearts of the Assamese as he has taken our heritage to an unprecedented global level,” Sarma said.

Hon PM occupies a special place in the hearts of Assamese people. He has taken our heritage to an unprecedented global level.

The famous Bihu dance – a unifying force for Assam – will be performed to its greatest glory ever by 11,000 dancers & drummers during his visit.

(2/9) pic.twitter.com/hY5LEvkHyD — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 12, 2023

“After inaugurating seven cancer hospitals in Assam in 2022, during his upcoming visit Hon PM will dedicate to the State 3 new medical colleges. Built at a cost of Rs 1,700 cr with 1,500 beds, this is part of our goal to build 21 new medical colleges in Assam,” the chief minister tweeted.

After inaugurating 7 cancer hospitals in Assam in 2022, during his upcoming visit Hon PM will dedicate to the State 3 new medical colleges.

Built at cost of Rs 1,700 cr with 1,500 beds, this is part of our goal to build 21 new medical colleges in Assam.

(4/9) pic.twitter.com/YQeSCbWsO6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 12, 2023

Modi will also lay the foundation for the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute, a collaboration between IIT-Guwahati and the state government.

“This one-of-its-kind institution will attempt to break traditional barriers between engineering and medical streams,” Sarma added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Further strengthening Assam's healthcare system, Hon PM will distribute AB-PMJAY cards to a record 1.10 cr Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries.

To energize our petroleum industry, he will inaugurate a mega 500 TPD Methanol Plant in Namrup, built jointly by Assam Govt & Oil India.

(6/9) pic.twitter.com/vdQ3vuCraD — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 12, 2023

The PM will distribute Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to a “record” 1.10 crore beneficiaries, he said.

Modi will also inaugurate a mega 500 TPD methanol plant in Namrup, built jointly by the state government and Oil India Ltd to energise the petroleum industry.

“In our continued thrust to build bridges across the mighty Brahmaputra, he will lay the foundation for another bridge connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi,” Sarma said.

Also Read | PM Modi to launch development projects in Assam

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









