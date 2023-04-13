Assam judicial officer elevated as additional judge of Gauhati HC
Mridul Kr Kalita

New Delhi: A judicial officer from Assam was on Wednesday appointed as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry mentioned Mridul Kumar Kalita’s appointment.

Kalita’s name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation in January.

EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

The notification was shared by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Twitter.

Also Read | Assam: AGP to strengthen party base for Lok Sabha polls

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment