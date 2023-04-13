New Delhi: A judicial officer from Assam was on Wednesday appointed as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court.
A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry mentioned Mridul Kumar Kalita’s appointment.
Kalita’s name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation in January.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The notification was shared by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Twitter.
Also Read | Assam: AGP to strengthen party base for Lok Sabha polls
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Prateek Hajela sued for Rs 155-cr corruption in NRC process
- Meghalaya: Road construction firm behind illegal sand mining in Manda River?
- PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS-Guwahati on Apr 14
- Assam judicial officer elevated as additional judge of Gauhati HC
- Fact-check provision in new IT rules censorship of Press, says INS
- Covid entering endemic stage in India, cases likely to start subsiding after 10-12 days