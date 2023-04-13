Assam judicial officer elevated as additional judge of Gauhati HC

New Delhi: A judicial officer from Assam was on Wednesday appointed as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry mentioned Mridul Kumar Kalita’s appointment.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Kalita’s name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation in January.

The notification was shared by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Twitter.

Also Read | Assam: AGP to strengthen party base for Lok Sabha polls

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









